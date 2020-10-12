Letter: Voters will remember Republicans who put party first

Where is the Republican Party? During Watergate the Republicans put country over party and did the right thing. There are good men and women in the Republican Party who should be ashamed that they have stood by in silence during all the chaos. I hope when these representatives and senators come up for reelection this November, or in future elections, we remember that they put their jobs over the safety and security of the American people.
Lynn Reinheimer • Oakville
