Letter: Voters will say ‘enough is enough’ come November

Regarding “These teams and athletes refused to play in protest of the Jacob Blake shooting” (Aug. 27): Kenny Smith, 10-year National Basketball Association veteran, left his seat in the broadcast booth in solidarity with players who are boycotting after Jacob Blake’s shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin. I support any and all professional athletes for boycotting or kneeling for social injustice.
And reportedly, law enforcers in Kenosha offered water and expressed gratitude to vigilantes who confronted protesters. Police Chief Daniel Miskinis blamed the protesters who were shot by 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, a Donald Trump follower, for being out past curfew.
I’m sure there are good cops out there. We all need to stand and say: Enough is enough. To remain silent while the killing of Black Americans continues is to fall in lockstep with Trump. Come November, that will change because voters will declare enough by voting blue up and down the ticket.
Helen Casteel • West County
