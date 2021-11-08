 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Voters won't accept Democrat's leftist spending
0 comments

Letter: Voters won't accept Democrat's leftist spending

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
After Virginia, GOP amplifies debate over race and education

Then-Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin addresses supporters at a campaign rally in Leesburg, Va., on Nov. 1, 2021. Republicans plan to forcefully oppose race and diversity curricula in public schools as a core piece of their strategy in the 2022 midterm elections. The party is supercharging a message that helped catapult Republican Glenn Youngkin to a win in Virginia’s governor’s race. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

 Cliff Owen

Regarding the editorial "Democrats' progressive swing proved a bad miscalculation in Tuesday vote" (Nov. 4): Despite the spin being put on the recent elections by President Joe Biden and some progressives, I fully agree with the Editorial Board's analysis that the Democrat's current agenda constitutes a hard shift to the left, which America is not willing to embrace. 

The centerpiece is of course the massive spending in the Build Back Better legislation. And yet in the face of the election's rebuke, the knee-jerk reaction in the House the next day was to add back to the pending bill the controversial provision for a paid family leave program. The progressive Democrats apparently didn't get the message. As a centrist, I fear the choices which I will be offered in the next several rounds of elections. 

Paul Agathen • Washington, Mo.  

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News