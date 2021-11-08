Letter: Voters won't accept Democrat's leftist spending

Regarding the editorial " Democrats' progressive swing proved a bad miscalculation in Tuesday vote " (Nov. 4): Despite the spin being put on the recent elections by President Joe Biden and some progressives, I fully agree with the Editorial Board's analysis that the Democrat's current agenda constitutes a hard shift to the left, which America is not willing to embrace.

The centerpiece is of course the massive spending in the Build Back Better legislation. And yet in the face of the election's rebuke, the knee-jerk reaction in the House the next day was to add back to the pending bill the controversial provision for a paid family leave program. The progressive Democrats apparently didn't get the message. As a centrist, I fear the choices which I will be offered in the next several rounds of elections.