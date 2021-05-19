Letter: Votes for Republicans yield erosion of our democracy

Republican governors and GOP-majority legislatures are slowly eroding our public schools’ curriculum, specifically by not allowing discussions on diversity and racial history.

Destroying our constitutional rights by overturning the voting will of the people, like with Missouri’s Medicaid expansion, is another example of destroying our democracy.

If you don’t want another pandemic of death and hate, then never, ever vote for a Republican again. And any Democrat who is ambivalent about basic democratic values and ideology, (progressivism aside) need not run for office either.