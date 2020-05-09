Letter: Voting by mail would lower health risk for poll workers

On March 17, I served as a poll worker for the Illinois primary. There were no known coronavirus cases in Madison County at that time. As workers, we were provided with hand sanitizer, and some of us brought wipes from home. I was very conscious of the next 14 days and relieved that I stayed healthy. A friend was not so fortunate, however. He was also a poll worker. He became deathly ill with double pneumonia. He tested positive for the coronavirus and is sure he was exposed on Election Day. Fortunately he survived.
Now we are facing another election, where many more people are sure to vote. I, like many other poll workers, am a senior citizen, part of that most vulnerable demographic. I admit to being frightened and am weighing whether to volunteer this time. Must poll workers face death to serve their country? Must voters? We are fortunate in Madison County to be able to vote by mail easily, but many people across the country cannot. I cannot believe that any of our representatives hesitate to make mail-in voting an easy option everywhere. Especially when they have decided it is not safe for them to be in session right now.
Jane Klopfenstein • Edwardsville
