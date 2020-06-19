Letter: Voting has always been the way to change direction
Letter: Voting has always been the way to change direction

I am a white Democratic woman in my 70s. I registered to vote when I turned 21 and voted as soon as I was able. I still remember my maternal grandmother tearing up on election days, remembering the first time she voted. Voting was how we tried to get things the way we wanted them. It is the same now, no matter what one’s race.

The way for African Americans to change things is to register, get to the polls and vote. It’s what we, as voters, have always tried to do.

Sharon Head • De Soto

