Letter: Voting is free speech, mustn’t be legislatively restricted

Regarding “After voters embraced mail ballots, GOP states tighten rules” (Sept. 2): It’s suggested that by restricting mail-in ballots elderly voters would be hurt the most, but the restrictions include many others who prefer not to vote in person for any number of reasons. By adopting former President Donald Trump’s big lie that the election was stolen, Republicans have successfully promoted this and other new laws restricting voting opportunities in most states.
The Supreme Court ruled several years ago that secret financial campaign contributions cannot be restricted because they are a form of speech and therefore would violate the free speech guarantee of the First Amendment. Is voting not a form of speech? I suspect there are constitutional lawyers all over the country already preparing briefs to challenge these new laws.
Dana Spitzer • Kirkwood