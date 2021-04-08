Letter: Voting law most perilous when allowing officials' removal

Jim Crow is cawing louder than ever about some sections of Georgia's new election law. From the start, this bill’s rationale distracts readers, trumpeting the weak excuse that Georgia’s 2020 elections were flawed. They were not.

The real mischief occurs in the law's sections that allow the replacing of local election officials in up to four jurisdictions after an investigation of complaints from people in those places. It is clear that complaints will arise from the losers of the elections. In four counties — Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett — about 1.68 million votes were cast for president in November 2020. Biden won those counties by an average of 63%.