Letter: Voting methods need to adapt to our changing times

Regarding “Let Missourians vote absentee in all future elections” (June 12): There is no perfect system for casting ballots or for recording them. Each has it flaws and assets. But the basic measuring stick for who gets to vote and how it is done should be fairness and justice, as dictated by our fundamental constitutional rights.
Recently, Missouri Republicans tried to leverage authority over voters by passing the photo ID law that eventually was partially struck down by the courts. Then, they tried unsuccessfully this year to resurrect it. There also are other inequities in our voting laws, such as a provision in the absentee ballot law that requires some voters to have their ballots notarized and others not. Those who are in the at-risk category for contracting COVID-19 do not need a notary signature, but many others wanting to vote an absentee ballot do.
Assigning a needless burden as a requirement to vote is unconstitutional. This is an age of change and an age of new normals. Finding the correct pathway to the ballot box, whether it is the mail or a smartphone or something else, is a necessity we must embrace to guarantee our access to free and fair elections.
Terry Beckmeyer • New Haven
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.