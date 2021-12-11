Letter: Voting rights bill allows election of cooperative lawmakers

Regarding the letter "Missouri should make it easier to vote, not more difficult" (Dec. 8): We live in Missouri, so there is a very good chance a bridge or highway near us is in really bad shape. And for those in rural Missouri, slow or nonexistent internet makes their lives difficult. But now, thanks to the recently passed infrastructure bill, there is money to address these problems. I don’t have a crystal ball to tell you when these repairs will start or when the lightning-fast broadband will be installed, but I can tell you they will get done.
A handful of Republicans and a boatload of Democrats voted to make this happen. That’s the result of having the freedom to easily and legally vote for people who can work together and make our lives better. Unfortunately, a faction of corporate politicians is trying to erect barriers to our freedom to vote. That is why Congress must pass the Freedom to Vote Act so voters can continue to elect leaders who join together and represent us.
Ellen Wentz • Kirkwood