Letter: Voting rights bill allows election of cooperative lawmakers

Regarding the letter "Missouri should make it easier to vote, not more difficult" (Dec. 8): We live in Missouri, so there is a very good chance a bridge or highway near us is in really bad shape. And for those in rural Missouri, slow or nonexistent internet makes their lives difficult. But now, thanks to the recently passed infrastructure bill, there is money to address these problems. I don’t have a crystal ball to tell you when these repairs will start or when the lightning-fast broadband will be installed, but I can tell you they will get done.