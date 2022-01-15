 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Voting rights effort must begin at the local level
Letter: Voting rights effort must begin at the local level

Regarding “Schumer: Failure not an option on voting rights” (Jan. 11): Of course the right to vote is crucial, but there will always be those who try to manipulate the system. Minorities have known this for centuries. American Indians did not receive the right to vote in their own lands until the mid-1920s. Jim Crow laws disenfranchised minorities until the late 1960s. Today, efforts to limit minorities’ and poor people’s ability to vote are being enacted in many states.

Drop boxes and voting locations may be reduced. Mail and absentee ballots may be eliminated or limited. Voting may take hours longer in targeted precincts.

But determined people can still vote. Successful civil rights-era efforts proved it’s possible to get out the vote. Local voters can affect not only the presidential election but also local, county and state races. This has become more important because the greatest voting threat today is the power of states to determine election policies and procedures. The federal government can have only a limited effect on these.

If we are afraid of voter suppression and want to guarantee the right to vote for all Americans, local voters must change the leadership on the state level. It can be done.

Stephen Huss • Hillsboro

