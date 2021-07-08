 Skip to main content
Letter: Voting rights rhetoric needs an intellectual time out
St. Louis polling places have electronic identification scanning devices as photographed on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at the 9th precinct of the 28th Ward of St. Louis, 2nd Presbyterian Church during a special election to decide who wins Mayor Lyda Krewson's former seat. This is the first election since a new voter ID law was passed by Missouri. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Regarding Janet Y. Jackson’s column “Voter ID and a story of deliberate discouragement from democratic participation” (June 30): It seems to me we are at the point where the old saying, “It depends on whose ox is being gored,” is fitting regarding current opinions. One side sees only impingement of a person’s right to vote, while the other side sees an attempt to stuff the ballot box with unverified votes.

The rhetoric and racist allegations are approaching dehumanizing proportions, and we know where that led in the 1930s. The interpretation of our Founding Fathers’ intentions and democracy are bandied about to suit each other’s narrative in a search for justification. No one wins, and I believe an intellectual timeout is in order.

Ed Bales • St. Charles

