Letter: Voting rights stand between us and autocracy

Regarding “Senate Republicans guilty of a racketeering crime” (Feb. 11): Eugene Grossmann’s letter is exactly right, except for the last line. Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley know precisely what damage they have done to our Constitution. They just don’t care. In fact, I think Republicans don’t believe in democracy or the Constitution. They believe that only wealthy white men should run the country. Republicans seem to suggest that no person of color, no woman, no poor person should be allowed to participate in government. They appear to prefer a dictatorship.
The right to vote is all that stands between us and autocracy, and Republicans are conspiring to take that right away. The Southern states are attempting to reinstate poll taxes and other barriers to voting. Other states are striking huge swaths of voters from the rolls without notice. When you go to your polling place, you could discover you are no longer registered, but it would be too late to appeal or re-register.
Never think your single vote won’t make a difference. It will. President Donald Trump won in Michigan by 10,000 votes out of more than 2 million cast. Voting matters. We must vote while we still can.
Pat Price • Maryland Heights