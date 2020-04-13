Live

Letter: Voting shouldn't really be a matter of life or death
Regarding “Wisconsin voters wait for hours, others stay home amid virus” (April 7): Everyone who can vote should vote. It should never be a chore, a hardship, a risk, or even difficult for any eligible American to exercise the right to vote. But on April 7 in Wisconsin, my son decided he would not go to the polls even though he is a registered voter. I love him for his sane and well-thought decision.

I hope and pray that in November, eligible voters will not have to decide between the health risk and the voting booth.

Patrick Costigan • Maryland Heights

