Letter: Vulnerable children need to be in a caring environment

Regarding “‘ The final step’: Runaways, criminal charges challenge fast-growing Missouri child welfare firm ” (Jan. 18): These young accused murderers had seemingly been abandoned, abused, and/or neglected by their parents. Research has shown that if one adult shows interest and caring toward a child, that child can succeed in spite of difficult circumstances.

One of my concerns here is with Great Circle’s chief executive officer, Vincent D. Hillyer, who is accused of not providing medical care. Medical care must be provided when children are in an adult’s custody. This is a law. The allegation that Hillyer encouraged staff not to call 911 is frankly alarming. Having worked two years in adolescent behavioral health, and 15 years in overall psychological care, I know that medical and health problems cannot legally or ethically be ignored. Having a few runaways is normal for any psychiatric facility, but if they are running away due to abuse, neglect, or lack of either caring or therapeutic interactions, that’s a major concern.