Letter: Vulnerable children will suffer under Parson's frugality

Regarding "Parson vetoes raises for child abuse investigators in Missouri" (July 8): Gov. Mike Parson recently vetoed a bill to raise the pay of workers in the Children Division of the Missouri Department of Social Services by a mere 2%, which is needed to stem the turnover of workers who leave because of low pay. These folks work with victims of child abuse.

He also vetoed a bill that would have paid Lincoln County $300,000 so it could hire prosecutors, investigators and other personnel to fight child sex abuse cases.

Neither bill puts a strain on the Missouri budget. It is difficult for me to understand how or why Parson is turning his back on our most vulnerable victims.

Parson needs to explain to Missourians why he has vetoed these two bills, allowing child abusers to thrive in this state.

Ronald Wiesenthal • Chesterfield