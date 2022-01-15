 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Wagner claims she’s pro-life yet opposes vaccine mandate
Parson campains in first gubernatorial election

Rep. Ann Wagner gives a speech on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, during a Mike Parson for governor campaign bus tour stop at Piazza Messina event space in Cottleville. Parson was welcomed by about 120 people including Attorney Gen. Eric Schmitt, Sec. of State Jay Ashcroft, State Sen. Bill Eigel of St. Charles and State Rep. Nick Schroer of O' Fallon. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

I recently received a message from my congresswoman, Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin. It stated: “Last week I signed onto a Congressional Amicus brief stating that Congress did not give OSHA the authority to implement a vaccine mandate on businesses. The Biden Administration’s unconstitutional vaccine mandates must be stopped, and I will continue working in Congress to fight his governmental overreaches.”

Is this a statement affirming the value of life? If anything, we need more governmental interventions to protect vulnerable citizens at risk from this pandemic. Wagner’s “pro-life” stance is empty and hypocritical in the face of this threat to the health and safety of her constituents. Every significant medical organization in the country supports active measures to vaccinate the whole populace.

She and Republican colleagues have politicized this false claim of freedom for personal gain. No one should be free to endanger the lives of others when a safe and ready vaccine is available.

I think Wagner should be ashamed of herself.

Paul Kilmer • Ballwin

