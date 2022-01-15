Letter: Wagner claims she’s pro-life yet opposes vaccine mandate

I recently received a message from my congresswoman, Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin. It stated: “Last week I signed onto a Congressional Amicus brief stating that Congress did not give OSHA the authority to implement a vaccine mandate on businesses. The Biden Administration’s unconstitutional vaccine mandates must be stopped, and I will continue working in Congress to fight his governmental overreaches.”

Is this a statement affirming the value of life? If anything, we need more governmental interventions to protect vulnerable citizens at risk from this pandemic. Wagner’s “pro-life” stance is empty and hypocritical in the face of this threat to the health and safety of her constituents. Every significant medical organization in the country supports active measures to vaccinate the whole populace.

She and Republican colleagues have politicized this false claim of freedom for personal gain. No one should be free to endanger the lives of others when a safe and ready vaccine is available.

I think Wagner should be ashamed of herself.

Paul Kilmer • Ballwin