letter: Wagner didn’t think Trump’s spending was ‘socialist’

The hypocrisy is so glaring that I can’t wait to question Wagner at her next town hall meeting. Oh, I forgot, our 2nd District representative doesn’t hold forums where she would actually entertain questions from her constituents. We only seem to hear from Wagner when she demonstrates her blind loyalty to the former president. Just as he described the infrastructure legislation as “massive socialist expansion,” our congresswoman follows right along with that theme. Why the former president’s much larger infrastructure proposal was not a “socialist takeover” is another question that Wagner should address — but of course, will not.