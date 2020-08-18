Letter: Wagner favors ending preexisting condition protections

As we learn more about the potential long term effects of coronavirus infection, it is more vital than ever that affordable care is available to those with preexisting conditions.
In the upcoming election in Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District, incumbent U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner voted in 2017 to repeal the Affordable Care Act. That action would have removed protection for those with preexisting conditions. In May 2019, Rep. Wagner voted no on the Protecting Americans with Preexisting Conditions Act of 2019 (HR 986).
Wagner’s Democratic opponent, Missouri State Sen. Jill Schupp, voted against proposals in 2011 and 2012 to dismantle state provisions of the Affordable Care Act. Schupp also introduced the legislation for Medicaid expansion in Missouri that was supported by the voters this year.
If those of us who live in this district believe that people with preexisting health conditions deserve affordable health care without being penalized with higher premiums, Schupp is the person who would advance that agenda.
Abby Hollander, M.D. • St. Louis County
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.