Letter: Wagner focuses on border now that Trump is gone

Rep. Ann Wagner has been making a big show on Twitter and conservative media about her concern for the conditions at the U.S. southern border after her recent visit there.

Wagner has released statements decrying the conditions in detention facilities. But where was her concern for detained migrants during the Trump administration? Where was her concern then for children who were being separated from their families? What’s changed?

Wagner professes her concern that congressionally appropriated funds are not being used to construct the border wall. But where was her supposed outrage at the usurpation of Congress’ appropriations authority in 2019 when she voted against any inquiry into whether former President Donald Trump ignored the will of Congress and withheld appropriated funding?