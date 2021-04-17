Letter: Wagner focuses on border now that Trump is gone

Rep. Ann Wagner has been making a big show on Twitter and conservative media about her concern for the conditions at the U.S. southern border after her recent visit there.
Wagner has released statements decrying the conditions in detention facilities. But where was her concern for detained migrants during the Trump administration? Where was her concern then for children who were being separated from their families? What’s changed?
Wagner professes her concern that congressionally appropriated funds are not being used to construct the border wall. But where was her supposed outrage at the usurpation of Congress’ appropriations authority in 2019 when she voted against any inquiry into whether former President Donald Trump ignored the will of Congress and withheld appropriated funding?
I am unsurprised at Wagner’s hypocrisy, but my expectation of her conditional concern should not excuse her behavior. Her cynicism does a disservice to her constituents, and leads one to suspect that she has no principles whatsoever. If she would ignore a humanitarian plight sometimes, but not at other times, that says more about Wagner than it does about the administration that she play-acts as a check against.