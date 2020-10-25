Letter: Wagner helped constituents battle radioactive landfill

Those who say Rep. Ann Wagner is not looking out for her constituents could not be more wrong. For years our community was dealing with the botched cleanup at the West Lake landfill. Ever since Wagner came into office, I’ve seen nothing but progress and improvements. I remember her numerous meetings with community leaders like “Just Moms STL,” inviting them up to Washington when she was a witness in a congressional hearing about the landfill. She kept up pressure on the Environmental Protection Agency to get that mess cleaned up.
Without her efforts, I believe, the EPA would still be giving our community the runaround. This is an issue that impacts the day-to-day lives of many of my neighbors and their children’s future health. Wagner went to bat for us, and now we’re seeing actual, substantive results.
Bruce Buwalda • Maryland Heights
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.