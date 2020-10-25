 Skip to main content
Letter: Wagner helped constituents battle radioactive landfill
West Lake Landfill

The superfund site at the West Lake Landfill in Bridgeton on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Families in the area are worried about radioactive waste at the site. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

Those who say Rep. Ann Wagner is not looking out for her constituents could not be more wrong. For years our community was dealing with the botched cleanup at the West Lake landfill. Ever since Wagner came into office, I’ve seen nothing but progress and improvements. I remember her numerous meetings with community leaders like “Just Moms STL,” inviting them up to Washington when she was a witness in a congressional hearing about the landfill. She kept up pressure on the Environmental Protection Agency to get that mess cleaned up.

Without her efforts, I believe, the EPA would still be giving our community the runaround. This is an issue that impacts the day-to-day lives of many of my neighbors and their children’s future health. Wagner went to bat for us, and now we’re seeing actual, substantive results.

Bruce Buwalda • Maryland Heights

