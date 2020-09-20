 Skip to main content
Letter: Wagner is clueless on health care and the pandemic
I’m sick and tired of our elected representatives in the Republican Party adamantly refusing to get behind affordable health care for every American, even though their own supporters are just as likely as anyone to lose everything they possess, including their lives, should one of them become catastrophically ill.

Closer to home, Republican Rep. Ann Wagner of Ballwin has actively opposed affordable health care for her constituents, choosing rather to keep it prohibitively expensive and inaccessible while accepting more than $470,000 from corporate political action committees in the health care and pharmaceutical industries.

To add insult to injury, Wagner has been the loyal little toady of President Donald Trump, dismissing, denying, and lying about the pandemic’s true threat. On March 7, after numerous briefings on this dire threat, she has been quoted as saying, “As I said, this is, it’s clear that the risk to our U.S. public is low.” Anyone practicing due diligence at the time knew the reality, of course; however, those folks who solely looked to Trump and Wagner for their cues were at much greater risk, believing it was all much ado about nothing.

Incredibly, Wagner has neither a plan for the health care of her own constituents nor a cogent plan for dealing with this pandemic.

We deserve better from our elected representatives.

Mike Unruh • Ballwin

