Letter: Wagner is hypocritical for condemning Trump rhetoric

Regarding the editorial "Wagner, in a welcome switch, supports the people's will over democracy defiance" (Jan. 5): I recently took a look at Rep. Ann Wagner’s website to see what she thought of President Donald Trump’s incendiary words at his Jan. 6 rally, the words that prompted his supporters to attack the Capitol. Wagner stated quite clearly that Trump should be held accountable for his role in the violence that took place. In fact she said, “I support censuring the President for his rhetoric to ensure that his behavior is not deemed acceptable to future leaders.”

Perhaps she was talking about rhetoric like this: “The Democrats are trying to destroy the integrity of our elections — and if we don’t stand up to them today, they’re going to do even more damage.” Or about such ludicrously false claims as the idea that “radical leftists have corrupted this Presidential election” and are coming for the rest of us next?