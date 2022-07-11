Letter: Wagner is tone-deaf regarding July 4th mass shooting

Regarding “ 'New normal' for 8-year-old twin wounded in July 4 shooting" (July 7): After the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, I called Rep. Ann Wagner’s office to tell her how disappointed I am that she continues to vote against all gun safety measures. I am a grandmother of six and fear for their safety. She sent a letter explaining how her constituents need their AR-15-style weapons to hunt on their property.

How many of her constituents have property on which to hunt? I am her constituent and do not. The letter was total political speak about all that the Republicans are doing for mental health and putting guards, etc., in schools. I would like to see Wagner face the Highland Park, Ill., families, particularly the parents of the 8-year-old boy whose spine was severed or the family of the 2-year-old who was found covered in his parents' blood because they used their bodies to cover him to save his life. She should explain to these families why her constituents need high-powered weapons to hunt with.