Letter: Wagner likes Trump’s policies, if not his tenor and tone

Regarding the editorial “Republicans try desperately to mask themselves from Trump political plague” (Oct. 17): Rep. Ann Wagner stated on St. Louis Public Radio recently that she had “differences, especially in tenor and tone” with President Donald Trump. She could not say that she had substantive policy differences because she has supported Trump 97% of the time.
Wagner has voted five times to abolish the Affordable Care Act, which would leave 20 million people without health insurance and many others with loss of coverage for preexisting illnesses. In addition, she sponsored legislation to remove the fiduciary responsibility of investment managers. They now can put their financial interests above those of their investor clients. The financial industry strongly supports her reelection efforts. One would think her stances alone would merit Wagner’s removal from office.
R. Kuhlman • Ladue
