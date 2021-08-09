Letter: Wagner missed chance to stand up to Trump’s big lie

Regarding “Wagner announces reelection bid in Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District” (Aug. 3): In her press release announcing her reelection bid to the congressional seat for Missouri’s 2nd District, Ann Wagner describes herself as “a principled, experienced fighter who will hold the Biden Administration accountable and stand up for what we believe and hold dear to our hearts.” This is the same “principled fighter” who supported a Texas lawsuit attacking election procedures in four battleground states where President Joe Biden prevailed. This would have disenfranchised voters and supported Donald Trump’s big lie that the election had been stolen from him.