Letter: Wagner needs to field tough questions at a town hall
Letter: Wagner needs to field tough questions at a town hall

FORUM -- Wagner

U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, the Republican incumbent representing the 2nd Congressional District, participated in the St. Louis Regional Chamber's Candidate Forum with challenger Jill Schupp (screenshot)

Regarding "Missouri House candidates spar in key congressional district" (Oct. 19): In May 2018, I was unexpectedly invited to participate in a “tele-town hall” conference call with Rep. Ann Wagner. I signed up to listen in and made a request to ask a question. When an aide came on the line I told her, politely and non-confrontationally, that I’d like to ask Wagner when she would hold an in-person, unscripted meeting with her constituents. I stayed on the phone listening to the entire conversation. I heard every caller praise her, but by the time the phone call ended, Wagner had not addressed my question.

Clearly, while Wagner enjoys hanging out with people who laud her, she can’t be bothered to make time for challenging questions from constituents. Maybe she isn’t up to the hard work of representing her district. On Election Day, I hope to give her the vacation she so obviously wants.

Sharyn Essman • Town and Country 

