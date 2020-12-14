 Skip to main content
Letter: Wagner promises bipartisanship then does the opposite
Republican U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner pauses to speak to the media before taking her place in line to vote Nov. 3 in Ballwin.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson, Associated Press

Regarding the letter "Rep. Wagner affirms belief in election system’s integrity" (Dec. 11): I was bemused by the letter writer relaying Rep. Ann Wagner's response when asked whether she recognized the validity of the presidential election. The response sounded to me like the kind of form letter I receive all the time from lawmakers: full of mealy-mouth phrases that really don't answer the question.

The letter writer interpreted Wagner's response as an affirmative answer to her election question, and she went on to praise Wagner's bipartisan cooperation. I went looking for a list of the 125 GOP House members who signed on in support of Texas' failed lawsuit trying to overturn the election results in the four swing states. Guess whose name I found on the list: Rep. Ann Wagner. So much for bipartisanship and the belief in the integrity of our election systems.

Jack Burtelow • Chesterfield

