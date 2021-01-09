 Skip to main content
Letter: Wagner right for not challenging Electoral College vote
Election 2020 House Wagner

Republican U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner pauses to speak to the media before taking her place in line to vote Nov. 3 in Ballwin.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson, Associated Press

Regarding the editorial “Wagner, in a welcome switch, supports the people’s will over democracy defiance” (Jan. 5): I want to say thank you to Rep. Ann Wagner. She set a beautiful example by professing her loyalty to the U.S. Constitution versus fealty to any party, individual or personal preference. Her decision to not challenge the certification of Electoral College presidential election results came at substantial political risk. It demonstrates true courage, and she should be commended by all conscientious Republicans, Democrats and independents.

Wayne Mitchell • Glendale

