Letter: Wagner right for not challenging Electoral College vote

Regarding the editorial “Wagner, in a welcome switch, supports the people’s will over democracy defiance” (Jan. 5): I want to say thank you to Rep. Ann Wagner. She set a beautiful example by professing her loyalty to the U.S. Constitution versus fealty to any party, individual or personal preference. Her decision to not challenge the certification of Electoral College presidential election results came at substantial political risk. It demonstrates true courage, and she should be commended by all conscientious Republicans, Democrats and independents.