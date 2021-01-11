Letter: Wagner’s change of heart belies previous actions

Regarding the editorial “Wagner, in a welcome switch, supports the people’s will over democracy defiance” (Jan. 5): I must respectively disagree with the editorial stating that Rep. Ann Wagner finally grew a backbone. The editorial gives her praise for something that she should have had all along, but I don’t believe that she has had this miraculous bone graft.

Much like our junior senator, Josh Hawley, she wants it both ways. When Wagner signed on supporting the ill-fated Supreme Court challenge to the election results, she gave up any right to claim that she would “not unconstitutionally insert Congress into the Presidential election.” But she was more than willing to insert the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn legitimate state-run elections, based on completely false allegations of voter fraud.

With this sudden infusion of spine-stiffener, Wagner is trying to have it both ways. Sound familiar? Hawley used this same trick by suing and joining multiple state attorneys general to overturn the Affordable Care Act, while during his campaign for office, he asserted support of many provisions of the act he was trying to overturn.

Steven C. Wilhelms, PhD • Oakville