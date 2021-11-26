Letter: Wagner’s offices cannot answer some simple questions

As a postscript to the letter “ Wagner should have voted to censure Gosar’s antics ” (Nov. 20), I called both Rep. Ann Wagner’s Ballwin and Washington offices and asked for her reasons for voting against censure of someone who had posted a cartoon depicting the fictitious murder of a fellow House member.

Both offices said they hadn’t talked with the congresswoman about this yet. Thinking my question perhaps was too soon, I asked why Wagner had voted against the infrastructure bill; same answer. I asked whether Wagner ever talks with her staff, and I was told to check her Facebook page or social media for any statements. I asked what to do when there’s no information on Facebook or social media and was told to call her office.