Letter: Wagner’s offices cannot answer some simple questions

As a postscript to the letter “Wagner should have voted to censure Gosar’s antics” (Nov. 20), I called both Rep. Ann Wagner’s Ballwin and Washington offices and asked for her reasons for voting against censure of someone who had posted a cartoon depicting the fictitious murder of a fellow House member.
Both offices said they hadn’t talked with the congresswoman about this yet. Thinking my question perhaps was too soon, I asked why Wagner had voted against the infrastructure bill; same answer. I asked whether Wagner ever talks with her staff, and I was told to check her Facebook page or social media for any statements. I asked what to do when there’s no information on Facebook or social media and was told to call her office.
This is our tax dollars at work. This would be funny if it weren’t so disrespectful, infuriating and so very typical of this so called “representative.”
Joann Stephan • Webster Groves