Letter Wagner's silence endorses Trump on US Postal Service
Letter Wagner’s silence endorses Trump on US Postal Service

Regarding the editorial “Trump is sabotaging the Post Office to restrict votes. Congress must stop him.” (Aug. 17): I have been waiting for Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Ballwin) to make a comment about the unconstitutional actions President Donald Trump is attempting in trying to defund the United States Postal Service. With her silence, she is throwing her fate in with Trump.

Perhaps the simple reason Wagner is silent is because she agrees with the president’s brazen actions to skew the election. I believe Wagner faces a tough election against Missouri Sen. Jill Schupp because Schupp’s policies and governing style better reflect the values and beliefs of Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District.

Maybe the only way Wagner knows how to win is to support a president who advocates for denying citizens the right to vote.

Joel Iskiwitch • Clayton

