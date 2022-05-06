Letter: Wagner seems OK with women as second-class citizens

In Rep. Ann Wagner's recent Twitter statement about the Supreme Court, she said, "While I pray that this leaked decision reaffirming the sanctity of life from the Supreme Court is true, I am calling on Chief Justice John Roberts to fully and swiftly investigate this egregious breach of judicial ethics." I believe Wagner has again shown the hollowness of her support for women and the shallowness of her understanding of the notion of freedom.

If we ignore the distraction of her supposed concern for norms or ethics that was conspicuously absent until January of last year, we see Wagner praying that the draft opinion does indeed come to pass. Aside from the deep unpopularity of that result, what does this say about her? I believe it says that she hopes women are relegated to be second-class citizens. She apparently hopes for women to not be able to make their own medical decisions, and I believe she hopes for an erosion of a women's right to privacy, and thereby eroding everyone's right to privacy. It also says she prays that she will be able to substitute her religion for other people's freedom.