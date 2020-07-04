Letter: Wagner should advocate stronger for more testing

Regarding “Missouri surpasses 1,000 deaths as statewide rise in COVID-19 cases leaves hospitals wary” (July 1): Where is Rep. Ann Wagner? The pandemic is getting worse before our eyes and yet Wagner, R-Ballwin, does little to protect us, like advocating for life-saving testing and contact-tracing. Testing is free in the St. Louis area where infection rates are high. Epidemiologists say increased testing is crucial to reopening our economy and getting people back to work safely.
We are flying blind without testing and tracing, yet, incomprehensibly, President Donald Trump recently eliminated funding for some sites, one day after he said he was joking. Real funny. So why isn’t Wagner standing up to the president in support of her own constituents? Without proper funding for testing sites and guideline enforcement from the highest levels, we are sitting ducks.
We deserve a representative who will stand up for her average constituents, rather than toe the party line and kowtow to the president and her rich benefactors. For the foreseeable future, testing and tracing are vital to our collective health and economic well being. We certainly deserve that.
Michael J. Unruh • Ballwin
