Letter: Wagner should have voted to censure Gosar’s antics

Regarding “House to vote on censuring Gosar over video” (Nov. 16): Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., introduced a resolution of censure for Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar’s publication of an animé video in which he kills Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and attacks President Joe Biden with swords. While House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy apparently lacks the political and moral courage to treat this as an unacceptable breach of common public courtesy, there is no reason why Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, should have stood by and allowed such an act to go unpunished.

Whether she agrees with the political views of any of those involved or not, if the standards for public behavior no longer include respect for the person and life of other people, then our country no longer has the moral stature to regard itself as a world leader. There must be a line drawn at some point, and if members of Congress of Wagner’s stature don’t stand up for their colleagues, we might see a repeat similar to when Rep. Preston Brooks, a pro-slavery Democrat from South Carolina, physically attacked Sen. Charles Sumner, an abolitionist Republican from Massachusetts, in 1856.