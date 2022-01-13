Letter: Wagner uses flag on flyers, but real patriots honor police

Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, said during a interview with KSDK after last year’s Capitol insurrection: “We barely escaped to safety as things were just literally dissolving around us.” On the Jan. 6 anniversary, the U.S. House of Representatives held a remembrance service for the families of the four police officers who gave their lives in the course of protecting our esteemed congresswoman. Imagine my surprise and disgust when I realized that the only Republicans who attended were Rep. Liz Cheney and her father, Dick Cheney.

I guess Wagner was too busy putting stamps on her campaign mailers, because that very afternoon I received her newest flyer — that would be the one where she is standing in a field of American flags. True patriots do not treat the people who saved their life with such disrespect. True patriots understand that Jan. 6, 2021, was a very dark day in the history of the United States. True patriots do not have to wave an American flag in the face of their constituents. Rep. Cheney and her father are true patriots. Ann Wagner, not so much.