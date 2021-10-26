 Skip to main content
Letter: Wagner was savvy for not supporting voting rights bill
Letter: Wagner was savvy for not supporting voting rights bill

Ann Wagner

U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, at a campaign event last month. The Ballwin Republican won a fifth congressional term Tuesday.

(Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com)

 Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch

Regarding the letter "Don’t celebrate Gen. Grant while killing voting rights" (Oct. 21): I don't believe Rep. Ann Wagner’s support for a posthumous promotion for Gen. Ulysses Grant is at odds with her position on voting rights. Wagner, R-Ballwin, rightfully does not support a hyperpartisan set of voting rights bills that could override local election laws and upend our system of elections.

I applaud Wagner and Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri for their initiative to promote Grant and highlight local St. Louis County history. Grant rose from captain to the highest-ranking general and led the effort, along with President Abraham Lincoln, that saved the Union. 

Tom Wilsdon • Maryland Heights 

