Letter: Wagner was savvy for not supporting voting rights bill

Regarding the letter "Don’t celebrate Gen. Grant while killing voting rights" (Oct. 21): I don't believe Rep. Ann Wagner’s support for a posthumous promotion for Gen. Ulysses Grant is at odds with her position on voting rights. Wagner, R-Ballwin, rightfully does not support a hyperpartisan set of voting rights bills that could override local election laws and upend our system of elections.
I applaud Wagner and Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri for their initiative to promote Grant and highlight local St. Louis County history. Grant rose from captain to the highest-ranking general and led the effort, along with President Abraham Lincoln, that saved the Union.
Tom Wilsdon • Maryland Heights