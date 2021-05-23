 Skip to main content
Letter: Wagner wrong for voting against Jan. 6 commission
Letter: Wagner wrong for voting against Jan. 6 commission

Ann Wagner

U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, at a campaign event last month. The Ballwin Republican won a fifth congressional term Tuesday.

(Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com)

 Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch

Regarding the editorial “Cowardice, evasion and wishful thinking push GOP to oppose Jan. 6 commission” (Jan. 20): How have we sunk so low? My U.S. Representative, Ann Wagner, voted against establishing a bipartisan commission to look into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Thirty-five brave Republicans did their job and voted “yea” to stand up for a lawful America. But Wagner has seen what happens to women like Rep. Liz Cheney who step out of line. She decided it was better for her career to pretend the insurrection never happened and avoid holding people accountable. She is counting on her constituents in the 2nd District to not notice her vote and to not care how her action abdicates her responsibility by normalizing a completely abnormal event that damaged our country on Jan. 6.

Well, I am one of her constituents and I noticed. And on Nov. 8, 2022, I will show I care by voting against her.

Steven Reed • Crestwood

