Letter: Wagner's pro-Greene vote helps advance the far right

Moderates who live in Wagner's district should contact her and let her know what they think about her enabling of the Republican Party’s far-right wing. Wagner needs to know that there is a price to be paid for not standing up. This will not be the last vote to test how much control the far-right has. Jan. 6 needs to be the end and not the beginning. As former Sen. John Danforth said in a recent interview regarding Sen. Josh Hawley, "It’s very important that the rest of us speak out, because what we’re seeing is not the Republican Party.” Wagner also needs to hear our voices.