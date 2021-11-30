Letter: Wagner's response on Gosar question reveals loyalty

Regarding the letter "Wagner’s offices cannot answer some simple questions" (Nov. 27): I wrote Rep. Ann Wagner regarding her recent no vote on the censure of Rep. Paul Gosar. Her response was as follows: “The American people expect that Members of Congress can appropriately disagree on policy without crossing the line into violent rhetoric. The proper venue for censure resolutions is referral to the House Ethics Committee, which can have a bipartisan examination of the facts without political considerations coming into play. Distasteful, inappropriate, and violent comments are unfortunately too frequent from politicians on both sides of the aisle. This extreme rhetoric should not be a part of our work as Members of Congress, but neither should purely political stunts to appease the most radical in either party.”