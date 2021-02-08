 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Wagner's support of Greene was a vote for antisemitism
0 comments

Letter: Wagner's support of Greene was a vote for antisemitism

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Regarding "Dem-led House, drawing a line, kicks Greene off committees" (Feb. 5): Along with a majority of the House GOP members, Rep. Ann Wagner voted not to kick Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia off her committee assignments. Wagner's vote stood for antisemitism, for a belief that horrific school shootings did not occur, for a fantasy that the 9/11 attacks were staged, and for the big lie that Donald Trump won the election.

Wagner had the chance to refute these vile beliefs by casting a single vote. Instead, she showed no courage, no honor and no feel for the moment. She and Sen. Josh Hawley seem happy to welcome a new odious wing into the GOP.

David Gitt • St. Louis County 

Election 2020 House Wagner

Republican U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner pauses to speak to the media before taking her place in line to vote Nov. 3 in Ballwin.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson, Associated Press
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports