Letter: Wagner's support of Greene was a vote for antisemitism

Regarding "Dem-led House, drawing a line, kicks Greene off committees" (Feb. 5): Along with a majority of the House GOP members, Rep. Ann Wagner voted not to kick Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia off her committee assignments. Wagner's vote stood for antisemitism, for a belief that horrific school shootings did not occur, for a fantasy that the 9/11 attacks were staged, and for the big lie that Donald Trump won the election.