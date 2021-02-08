Letter: Wagner's support of Greene was a vote for antisemitism

Regarding "Dem-led House, drawing a line, kicks Greene off committees" (Feb. 5): Along with a majority of the House GOP members, Rep. Ann Wagner voted not to kick Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia off her committee assignments. Wagner's vote stood for antisemitism, for a belief that horrific school shootings did not occur, for a fantasy that the 9/11 attacks were staged, and for the big lie that Donald Trump won the election.
Wagner had the chance to refute these vile beliefs by casting a single vote. Instead, she showed no courage, no honor and no feel for the moment. She and Sen. Josh Hawley seem happy to welcome a new odious wing into the GOP.
David Gitt • St. Louis County