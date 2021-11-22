 Skip to main content
Letter: Wagner's vote on Gosar shows she accepts violence
Letter: Wagner's vote on Gosar shows she accepts violence

What are we to make of Rep. Ann Wagner's vote against censure of Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar? The cartoon video shared by Gosar, for which he was rightly censured, depicted a fantasy of him killing a female colleague, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. One of the most consistent stances held by Wagner is her advocacy for and legislative action to provide protections for women who may suffer or have suffered violence. Sadly, it seems this principle too has its limits, and she will only advocate for it when convenient.

But leaving aside her inconsistency on one of her signature issues, Wagner proclaiming that videos like this are acceptable shows that she thinks violence is an acceptable part of our political discourse. One might argue that the video in question was not real, but fantasies of violence against one's political rivals cannot be taken in isolation. They must be placed in the larger context of our time. It is still less than a year from when actual violence was visited on the Capitol.

So is it that Wagner thinks violence to achieve one's political ends is acceptable? Or is it that she lacks the courage to vote against her party, even if that conflicts with her core beliefs?

Either way, she is unfit to serve.

Jackson DeBuhr • Sappington  

