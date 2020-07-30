You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Wainwright’s support of racial equality deserves a cheer
Letter: Wainwright's support of racial equality deserves a cheer

Cardinals summer intrasquad scrimmage

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) looks on from the dugout during an intrasquad match-up at Busch Stadium on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Photo by Chris Kohley, ckohley@post-dispatch.com

 Chris Kohley

Regarding Benjamin Hochman’s column “With compassion and grace, Wainwright showed why Cardinals wore ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirts” (July 26): Hooray for our Cardinals, and boo to those who don’t support equality and unity.

Add more boos to those who label Adam Wainwright a fake Christian. Isn’t it true that real Christians ask themselves: “What would Jesus do?” Can there be a doubt which of these people will get a “well done” on Judgment Day?

The front office and players like Wainwright make me proud to be a Cardinals fan.

Janice Flaskamper • Manchester

