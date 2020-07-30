Letter: Wainwright’s support of racial equality deserves a cheer

Regarding Benjamin Hochman’s column “With compassion and grace, Wainwright showed why Cardinals wore ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirts” (July 26): Hooray for our Cardinals, and boo to those who don’t support equality and unity.
Add more boos to those who label Adam Wainwright a fake Christian. Isn’t it true that real Christians ask themselves: “What would Jesus do?” Can there be a doubt which of these people will get a “well done” on Judgment Day?
The front office and players like Wainwright make me proud to be a Cardinals fan.
Janice Flaskamper • Manchester
