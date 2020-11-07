 Skip to main content
Letter: Waiting to vote was easy compared to Stanley Cup photo
The keeper of the Stanley Cup allows St. Louis Blues fans to touch the trophy at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis before the Blues opening game against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 2, 2019. Photo by Troy Stolt, tstolt@post-dispatch.com

Since I could stand in line nearly four hours to get my photo taken with the Stanley Cup, I was happy to stand in line for as long as it took in order to vote.

Matt Michenfelder • Glendale

