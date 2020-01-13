Letter: Wake up: Chinese don't pay tariffs, the consumers do

Regarding “Trump’s tariffs have cost U.S. companies $46 billion to date, data shows” (Jan. 9): In talking to many people from all walks of life in the last year, it has become obvious that many Americans don’t understand the workings of the tariffs imposed on imports from China. The U.S. government levies the taxes on importers. The importers then pass that extra expense on to the next company in the chain until it finally reaches the American consumer.
Up until August 2019, the Chinese tariffs have cost Americans about $27 billion, or nearly $900 per American family.
Also, because of the tariffs, the Chinese have stopped buying, for at least a year or two, billions of dollars of soybeans and other U.S. farm products that they had traditionally bought for many years.
Personally, I don’t see any advantage or usefulness to these tariffs. Life can be hard for American farmers, and they really don’t need our government making things more difficult.
For the most part, the Chinese aren’t paying the tariffs, you and I are. People who tell you different are uninformed and incorrect.
Michael J. Ibey • Grafton