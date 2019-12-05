I would like to ask all the Donald Trump Kool-Aid drinkers if they have been paying attention to what has been going on outside of the ideological bunkers they apparently have dug themselves into. In just the last five years, Russia was very actively subverting elections in the Western democracies of Great Britain (the Brexit vote), France (aiding the right-wing Nationalist Front), and Germany. And in Austria, Holland and Norway, too. And this in addition to increased efforts to regain political control of former Soviet satellite countries by interfering in elections in Czech Republic, Bulgaria and others.
Russia did these things. Not Ukraine — not anyone else. Russia.
I have always been of the opinion that if eligible voters don’t vote, they surrender their right to complain. Regrettably, maybe it should be added that if eligible voters don’t pay attention to what’s happening in the world around them, they should not vote. Please pay attention.
M.T. Nuelle • Ballwin