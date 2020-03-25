Letter: Want to do something constructive? Give blood

This will surely be the biggest disaster we will have to deal with for many years to come. It will take many years to overcome the results. Here’s something you can do to help out: Give blood. Make an appointment with the Red Cross, or a local hospital.
Many people who currently in hospitals need blood. Just think of accident victims, cancer patients and others who need blood regularly. You would be treated as a hero. You may possibly save a life. I gave blood a few weeks ago so I cannot give again for a few weeks, but if you have not given, today is the day. Go make that call and do something positive.
Jean Marquart • Union
