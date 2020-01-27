Letter: Wanted: philanthropist to buy Normandie Golf Club

Regarding “Normandie Golf Club in Bel-Nor to close indefinitely” (Jan. 7): Beloved, historic, Normandie Golf Course, built in 1901, is closed, possibly forever. I write to recruit a government entity or wealthy individual to rescue the oldest public golf course west of the Mississippi. It was one of several historically important golf courses designed by Robert Foulis, who was tutored by Tom Morris at Royal St. Andrews. Foulis designed the Forest Park and Glen Echo golf courses also.
Normandie hosted the 1908 Western Open (won by Willie Anderson who was the first of four to win four U.S. Opens.), the 1905, 1908 and 1962 Missouri State Men’s Championships and the annual Normandie Amateur. Babe Didrikson Zaharias played at Normandie.
In 1997, the city of Florissant saved and purchased the former Paddock golf course, now the beautiful Florissant Golf Club, which enriches the Florissant area community in countless ways. Norman K. Probstein’s name will long be associated with the golf courses at Forest Park, as he set a precedent for philanthropic giving in our region that will benefit present and future generations with the wholesome joys and lessons of golf.
With all the millions being spent by some billionaires to change the political landscape in our region, wouldn’t it be refreshing for a wealthy person to provide a landscape for underprivileged youth to be exposed to the most wholesome activity ever devised, to teach them how to become good citizens?
All Normandie needs is a city, county or wealthy buyer who wants to be fondly remembered.
Thomas P. Schneider • Florissant