Letter: War and giving Ukraine jets is complicated business

Poland's idea of trading its Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets for U.S. fighter jets, then giving the MiGs to Ukraine, seems simple enough. But the delivery logistics left me cross-eyed. The MiGs were to be transferred to a base in Germany. The modern fighter jets were going to Poland, then the MiGs in Germany were to be sent to Ukraine.

Not being militarily minded, I have to ask: Who exactly was going to deliver the MiGs to Ukraine? And how are the people who deliver them getting back? It seems to me that it would be simpler all around if some Ukrainian pilots caught one of the trains to Poland, then picked up and flew the MiGs to Ukraine themselves.