Letter: War in Ukraine could threaten global food supplies

Regarding "Ukraine's other fight: Growing food for itself and the world" (March 29): The U.S. and its farmers need to pull out all the stops and start growing more grains; wheat, oats, corn etc. Ukraine won’t be able to feed itself or surrounding NATO and other countries for this coming year or perhaps even the following years.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture must get much more farm land under cultivation this summer and in the future. What is more important, paying farmers not to grow food or to provide food for the world? Let us feed the hungry. Also, the sacks of food we ship should have this printed on their sides: Grown in the United States, a democratic republic. 

Paul Mallery • Ballwin

